Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police busted an inter-state fake deaf and dumb looters’ gang and arrested two persons Wednesday. The two originally hail from Tamil Nadu and were involved in a number of thefts in the Capital City. Khandagiri police have arrested the two members of the gang and a manhunt has been launched to nab others involved in the gang.

The two arrested will be forwarded to a local court later Thursday.

Interestingly, pretending as deaf and dumb, the gang members have stolen several valuables from mess and working women’s hostel.

Police have seized at least 27 mobile phones, a laptop and DSLR camera along with a number of fake deaf and dumb certificates.

“The gang including both male and female members roams near traffic signal posts, marketplaces and residential areas on the pretext of selling some articles of household use and looks for targets. The gang members carry fabricated disability certificates with rubber stamp of Tamil Nadu government to give a slip to local police and prevent themselves from arrest,” a senior official in Khandagiri station said while briefing mediapersons about the gang’s modus operandi.

“During verification, the deaf and dump certificates recovered from possession of the looters’ gang members was later found to have been manipulated,” ACP-Bhubaneswar Prakash Chandra Pal stated.

“A member immediately passes on an item, after stealing, to another member of the gang making it difficult for us to recover the items. During detailed probe we learnt that they have been staying in rented accommodations in Jatni and Bhubaneswar,” the ACP Pal added.

Police will bring the arrested on remand for further investigation.

It is pertinent to mention, the gang was earlier caught in Sahid Nagar locality of the city and more than 35 mobile phones were seized.

