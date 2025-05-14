Bhanjanagar/Belaguntha: In a tragic mishap, two persons including a minor were killed and 15 others injured when a Tata Ace van overturned near Kulangi village on the Sorada-Bhanjanagar main road in Ganjam district Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Badal Gouda, 15, of Baghalingi village and a woman Chandrama Gouda, 27, from Kesharpatna village.

According to sources, the vehicle was carrying more than 17 members of a family from Baghalingi village. They were on their way to Sanaborasingi Thakurani temple to offer a ritual feast as part of a religious vow. The accident occurred around 10am when the speeding vehicle lost control and hit a culvert near Kulangi under the Gangapur police limits, causing it to overturn.

Police and local residents rushed to the scene upon receiving the news. RTO Shubhendu Ranjan Ray reached the site with ambulances and ensured the injured were transported to Bhanjanagar hospital for treatment. Doctors at the hospital declared Badal and Chandrama dead on arrival.

Four critically injured individuals were referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for advanced care, while others are being treated at Bhanjanagar and nearby health centres. Sub-Collector Uma Shankar Behera visited Bhanjanagar hospital and instructed officials to provide proper medical care to all victims. Later in the day, Sorada MLA Nilamani Bisoi also visited the hospital to meet the injured persons and offer support to the affected families.

