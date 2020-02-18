Sambalpur/Kuchinda: A Class VIII girl was allegedly gang-raped by two minor boys in a village under Mahulapali police limits in Sambalpur district, Monday.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the minor girl’s father, police registered a case and detained the accused minor boys for questioning. As the duo has not attained adulthood, the boys were produced at the juvenile court in Sambalpur. After the rejection of their bails, they were sent to the probation home at Rourkela, said police.

As per the complaint, a classmate of the minor girl and another juvenile studying in Plus II called her from her house in Mahulapali area Monday 11 am. They then took the minor girl to an abandoned house and took turns in raping her.

In the meantime, the girl’s mother searched for her at different places but in vain. Later, the minor’s parents rescued her from the abandoned house and thereafter lodged a police complaint.

The victim and the two accused minor boys were sent for medical examination to district headquarters hospital and Kuchinda hospital respectively, a police official said.

PNN