Nabarangpur: A five-member team of the Election Commission of India Friday searched a helicopter used by bureaucrat-turned-politician Kartik Pandian in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, an official said.

“No objectionable material was found in the helicopter,” he said.

The search was conducted when the helicopter carrying Pandian, who is a close aide of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, landed at Umerkote.

The team included election officials, the local BDO, a police officer and a magistrate.

The checking was done in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, the official said.

Pandian went to Umerkote to address a public meeting. He will also visit to Jharigam and Dabugam Assembly segments under Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat, which will go to polls May 13 along with Berhampur, Koraput and Kalahandi.

Neither Pandian nor the ruling BJD issued any reaction to the search so far.

PTI