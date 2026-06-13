Kendrapara: Odisha Police Saturday arrested a woman sarpanch for allegedly verbally abusing a block development officer (BDO) and obstructing him from discharging his official duties, officials said.

Chameli Ojha (33), the sarpanch of Tikhiri gram panchayat in Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district, along with her brother Suryakanta, were arrested following an official complaint lodged by the BDO over the incident that took place at the block office Thursday.

Kendrapara Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kataria said that based on Mahakalapada BDO Rabi Narayan Acharya’s complaint, an FIR was lodged.

The complainant alleged that Ojha and her brother verbally abused him, obstructed him from discharging his official duties and illegally videographed him inside the block office.

He said the sarpanch and her brother also allegedly assaulted two police personnel, who had reached the office for investigation.

A case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following which her brother was arrested and Ojha was detained.

According to Kataria, Ojha fell ill while in custody and was admitted to the district headquarters hospital. After being declared fit by doctors, she was arrested and produced before a court, which rejected her bail plea and remanded her to judicial custody, he said.

The sarpanch and her brother have been booked under various charges, including attempt to murder, causing hurt to a public servant, wrongful restraint, and obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty, police said.

Ojha had Friday written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, alleging that she was assaulted by the police and supporters of the local BJP MLA when she approached the BDO seeking clearance of pending bills. Police, however, said she was detained after complaints of misconduct and obstruction to official work were received. The ruling party also dismissed the allegations.

Ojha’s arrest, on the other hand, has sparked a political controversy, with state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das demanding action against police personnel and officials allegedly involved in “assault” on her.

Das visited Kendrapara Saturday and met Ojha’s family members and district officials, including the superintendent of police and the collector.

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Congress workers staged a dharna before Mahakalapada police station, condemning the alleged assault on the sarpanch and her subsequent arrest.

Former Kendrapara MLA Sipra Mallick, district Congress president Debasmita Sharma and other leaders demanded action against the police personnel involved in the alleged assault incident.

Speaking to reporters, Das alleged that the woman sarpanch was assaulted at the behest of Mahakalapada’s BJP MLA Durga Prasan Nayak, local saffron party leaders and the BDO.

“The chief minister should order a fair inquiry and take appropriate action against all those responsible for attacking and manhandling an elected woman representative,” he said.

Referring to Ojha’s letter to the CM, Das said the sarpanch had accused the BDO of obstructing development works in her panchayat by withholding payments for completed projects.

He also criticised the police for what he termed the “illegal arrest” of Ojha and her brother.

The Congress leader further alleged that criminal activities had increased under the BJP government and accused the ruling party of shielding anti-social elements.

“People are living in fear as crimes have risen sharply after the BJP came to power in Odisha,” he alleged.

Earlier, BJD also condemned the incident and demanded action against the police personnel “involved”, alleging that the assault was carried out at the behest of local political leaders and officials.