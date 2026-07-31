Jajpur: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered a probe into allegations of water pollution and health hazards in Odisha’s Sukinda mining region by constituting a joint committee to verify the claims and recommend remedial measures.

The Eastern Zone Bench of the NGT, comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Ishwar Singh, passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Kailash Chandra Nayak alleging environmental violations by a private company operating the Kaliapani Chromite Mine in Jajpur district.

The petition alleged that unscientific dumping of overburden and discharge of untreated mine runoff into the Damsala Nala had contaminated surface and groundwater with hexavalent chromium, a known carcinogenic substance, posing serious health risks to people in the area. It also sought restoration of damaged agricultural land and water bodies and suspension of the mine’s environmental clearance until all environmental conditions are met.

Taking note of the allegations, the Tribunal constituted a joint committee comprising representatives of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) and the Jajpur District Magistrate. The panel has been directed to inspect the site, verify the factual position, suggest appropriate remedial measures and submit its report within one month. The Jajpur District Magistrate will coordinate the exercise.

The Tribunal also issued notices seeking replies from the State of Odisha, Jajpur District Collector, Divisional Forest Officer (Cuttack Forest Division), Odisha State Pollution Control Board, Deputy Director of Mines, Central Pollution Control Board, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Director General of Mines Safety, Central Ground Water Board and the private company.

The matter has been posted for further hearing August 24, 2026.