Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to Odisha’s power transmission infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo Thursday launched the Rs 9.8-crore Megger R30 Van-Mounted Cable Fault Location and Testing System of the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL).

The state-of-the-art system will significantly cut the time needed to detect and repair underground cable faults, enabling quicker restoration of power supply while enhancing the reliability, stability and efficiency of the state’s transmission network.

Energy Department Additional Chief Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev and OPTCL Chair man-cum-Managing Director Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma were present at the launch. Speaking on the occasion, Singh Deo said the induction of the advanced fault detection system marks another milestone in the state’s efforts to build a modern, resilient, and technology-driven power trans mission network.

He noted that quicker fault identification and restoration would help minimise outages and improve the quality of electricity supply across the state. The system integrates advanced diagnostic technologies, including Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR), Arc Reflection Method (ARM), Surge Pinpointing, and Sheath Fault Testing, enabling engineers to precisely locate faults in high-voltage underground cables within a short span of time.

The technology is expected to accelerate maintenance work, reduce downtime, and ensure faster restoration of electricity supply. The deployment of the Megger R30 system reflects OPT CL’s continued commitment to adopting cutting-edge testing and diagnostic technologies to achieve technical excellence in power transmission.

The initiative will make Odisha’s transmission network safer, more reliable, and future-ready while supporting the state’s growing demand for quality and uninterrupted power.