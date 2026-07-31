Joda/Champua: A temporary earthen cofferdam at the under-construction Kanpur Dam project in Kendujhar district was breached following heavy rainfall, prompting authorities to release excess water into the Baitarani river and issue flood alerts for downstream areas.

Excess water in the reservoir is being discharged through all 12 gates of the dam. Warning sirens have been sounding continuously since Wednesday night, and residents have been advised to stay away from the dam site and low-lying areas along the river.

Police have been deployed around the breached cofferdam, which has been declared unsafe after the incident. The cofferdam had been built to divert water and facilitate construction work on the main dam, including fabrication of 12 gates and civil works that have been underway for the past six months.

Officials said the temporary earthen structure developed cracks late Wednesday night and was washed away due to incessant rain, disrupting ongoing construction, including work on the depletion sluice gates. Senior officials, including Principal Secretary Umakant Parida, said Suresh Kumar Vashishth, Kendujhar Collector Vishal Singh and other officials inspected the site Thursday.

Chief Construction Engineer Mahendra Behera said the breach was limited to the temporary cofferdam and posed no threat to the main dam. He said the depletion sluice gate work was nearing completion and that construction had been delayed because of the heavy rainfall.

Delays in constructing the spillway and canal network have pushed back the Kanpur Dam project’s completion by about two years, making it impossible to store water in the reservoir this year, according to an engineer with the contractor who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The engineer said a substantial portion of the canal work remains unfinished. Residents also expressed concern that unless a guard wall and concrete protection are built for about 500 meters downstream of the completed dam section, the bridge on National Highway 520 could face erosion risks during heavy flows.