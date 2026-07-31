Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Legislative Assembly’s House Committee on the Development of Minority Odia-Speaking Communities met Thursday, with Speaker Surama Padhy announcing that the state will prepare a special roadmap to promote the Odia language, literature, culture and heritage among Odia-speaking communities living outside Odisha, particularly in border, remote and isolated regions.

Chairing the meeting, the Speaker emphasised the need to strengthen educational infrastructure in schools located in Odia-speaking pockets outside the state. She said priority should be given to improving school facilities, appointing teachers, supplying Odia textbooks, and encouraging students to learn Odia language.

She also stressed the importance of creating greater awareness among young learners about the significance of Odia language and culture. Highlighting the centenary of the formation of Odisha as a separate state in 2036, Padhy said a dedicated roadmap should be prepared to ensure the wider promotion and preservation of the Odia language in these scattered Odia-speaking regions.

Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi urged departmental officials to undertake regular visits to these areas and work in coordination with local authorities to safeguard and promote the Odia language. During the meeting, secretaries of various government departments presented reports and proposals outlining initiatives related to the welfare of minority Odia-speaking communities.

Discussions focused on reforms in Odia language education in border and isolated Odia-speaking regions such as Seraikela-Kharsawan, Singhbhum, Medinipur, and Manjusha. Officials informed the committee that the Information and Public Relations department has been regularly distributing publications such as ‘Utkal Prasanga’ and ‘Pragati Praba ha’ to these regions and plans to expand the initiative further.

The Odia Language, Literature and Culture department also proposed enhanced financial assistance to preserve and promote the heritage, art, and culture of Odia-speaking communities outside the state. The department is also prioritising the supply of Odia books to libraries in these areas.