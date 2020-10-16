Cuttack: Two social workers of Odisha were honoured Thursday with the ‘Jeevan Raksha Padak’ at virtual annual meet conducted by the St John Ambulance Association. The meeting was presided over by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Thursday.

The ‘Jeevan Raksha Awards’ are conferred to those who save the life of a person. They awards given under three categories: Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak. People of all walks of life are eligible for these awards.

Milan Kumar Sahoo who is a permanent member and Joint Secretary of St John Ambulance Association in this city and Sushant Kumar Patnaik who is the Assistant Commissioner of the association in Bhubaneswar were the recipients of the awards.

Sushant received the medal for his selfless service for the year 2016-17 while Milan was the recipient for the year 2018-19.

In the meeting top officials of the Health Ministry and Governors of various states were present.

