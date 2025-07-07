Puri: One devotee died, and more than 70 others were injured and hospitalised in various incidents in Puri where lakhs of people gathered to witness the ‘Suna Besha’ (golden attire) ritual of the Rath Yatra festival Sunday, officials said.

The 52-year-old deceased, identified as Babaji Behera of Jagatsinghpur district, fell and suffered head injuries after he was disturbed by a monkey near the ‘Singha Dwar’ (Lion’s Gate) of Srimandir. Accompanied by his wife, Behera was witnessing the Suna Besha ritual from the premises of Radhaballav Mutt when the incident occurred, police said.

The devotee was first taken to the district headquarters hospital in Puri. After his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar where doctors declared him brought dead.

About 70 other people were also injured in multiple mishaps in Puri and were admitted to the district headquarters hospital, doctors said. Around 40 of them have bone fractures. The condition of a woman, who suffered serious injuries, is stated to be critical.

A large number of people were also given first aid treatments at the outpatient department of the hospital and released, a senior doctor said.

The incidents occurred a week after three devotees were killed and 50 others injured in a stampede outside the Gundicha temple in Puri.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said that around 15 lakh devotees witnessed the Lord’s ‘Suna Besha’ smoothly abiding by the norms near the chariots. All arrangements are made keeping in view the safety and security of the devotees, he said.

