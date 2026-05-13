Bhubaneswar: Demanding a fair probe into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak and resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the youth and student wings of the opposition BJD Wednesday staged protests across several towns in Odisha.

Holding placards and raising slogans, hundreds of protesters demonstrated in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Baripada, Angul, Jajpur, Balasore and other places against the alleged paper leak and subsequent cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

The demonstrators accused the Centre of pursuing ‘anti-student’ policies that have jeopardised the future of lakhs of students.

Stop playing with students’ futures, read one of the placards carried by protesters.

In Bhubaneswar, a protest meeting was organised in front of Utkal University under the leadership of Biju Yuva Janata Dal state president Chinmay Sahu and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal president Ipsita Sahu.

We demand an impartial and fair investigation into the incident and strict action against the culprits. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign immediately, taking moral responsibility as paper leaks have become a recurring issue in NEET-UG examinations, Chinmay Sahu said, adding that they also demand reforms in the examination system to restore the trust of students and parents.

If the central government fails to take strict action, the BJD would intensify its stir, Sahu said.

The opposition Congress also criticised Pradhan over the issue.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee media department chairman Arvind Das alleged that irregularities in the education ministry were tarnishing Odisha’s image at the national level.

Pradhan should not forget that he holds a responsibility once carried out by great personalities like Maulana Azad. It is his moral duty to maintain the seriousness and dignity of examinations, Das said.

The National Testing Agency Tuesday cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam held May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the irregularities.

The examination for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges will now be held afresh on dates to be notified separately.