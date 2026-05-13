Kendrapara: Forest officials Wednesday seized 20 kg of venison (deer meat) and arrested a person in connection with wildlife poaching in the jurisdiction of Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

The seizure was made at Dakhina Mahinsidiha protected reserve forest under Bhitarkanika National Park, officials said, adding that a nylon net was also recovered from the accused’s possession, officials said.

Poachers use nylon nets to trap deer in the national park, they said.

Acting on specific information, forest personnel raided the area and found that poachers had allegedly hunted a spotted deer inside the forest using nylon nets, officials said.

They added that the group had been active in wildlife poaching in the recent past, and the arrested person was reportedly skilled in hunting wild boar and deer species.

The accused has been booked under Sections 9, 27, 29 and 35 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.