Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday announced that a new express train will soon operate from the pilgrim town of Puri to the tribal hinterland of Koraput three times a week.

Majhi said the decision follows approval from the Railway Ministry for the introduction of the Puri-Koraput tri-weekly express.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their support in strengthening railway infrastructure in Odisha.

In a post on X, Majhi said, The approval of the Puri-Koraput Express marks a landmark milestone in Odisha’s accelerating railway expansion journey. This vital service will decisively strengthen connectivity between coastal, western, and southern Odisha, unlocking new avenues for travel, tourism, and economic prosperity across the region.

In a statement, the East Coast Railways (ECoR) said the new train (1840718408), Puri to Koraput to Puri Express, will operate via Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Bolangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Kakiriguma and Damanjodi, thereby connecting coastal, western and southern Odisha with improved passenger convenience and regional accessibility.

The introduction of this train fulfils a long-standing demand of people of several underserved regions of Odisha for a direct and convenient rail link between Puri, Bhubaneswar and the tribal-dominated districts of southern Odisha.

This train will strengthen connectivity to the underdeveloped KBK (undivided Kalahandi-Bolngir-Koraput) region and improve access to important educational, medical and administrative centres of the state, an official said.