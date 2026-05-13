Raipur: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match Wednesday.

The toss was delayed because of a wet outfield following rain, but despite the interruption, no overs were lost under the revised match conditions.

The toss finally took place at 8:30 pm local time, with the match scheduled to begin at 8:45 pm after a delay of at least one hour and 15 minutes.

RCB replaced Romario Shepherd with Venkatesh Iyer, while KKR also made one change, bringing in Saurabh Dubey in place of India spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who is out of the game due to a niggle.

Teams:

RCB: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Rasikh Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy.

KKR: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora.