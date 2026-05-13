Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida Wednesday attended a mass marriage function in Keonjhar district, where 39 couples got married under the ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha’ Yojana (MKBY).

The mass marriage function was organised by the Department of Women and Child Development at Shankarpur Sports Complex in Keonjhar.

The DyCM blessed the newly married couples.

Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 60,000 is provided to each eligible beneficiary. Of this, Rs 45,000 is directly transferred to the beneficiary’s bank account, while the remaining Rs 15,000 is utilised for organising and managing the wedding ceremony.

Parida said the scheme serves as a boon for economically weaker families while also helping to eradicate social evils such as child marriage.

During her visit, the deputy chief minister reviewed the status of infrastructure facilities at Anganwadi centres in the district, including the construction of dedicated buildings, drinking water supply, electricity connection and toilet facilities.

The review also focused on distribution through the face recognition system, monitoring of child nutrition and implementation of the Subhadra Yojana, including field-level verification of applications.

Parida stressed the effective utilisation of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds for women and child development projects and highlighted the need for rehabilitation and educational support for children residing in child care institutions.

She also assessed the status of developmental and beautification works along with facilities such as parking, pathways and toilets at major tourist destinations of the district, including Maa Tarini Temple, Sanaghagara, Badaghagara and Khandadhar during the review.

She directed officials to ensure the timely completion of all developmental works and regular monitoring for effective delivery of services to beneficiaries.

PTI