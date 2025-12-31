Chhatrapur: A vehicle owner, Satya Narayan Behera of Agasti Nuagaon under Chhatrapur block, was left baffled after two challans were issued against his vehicle, which he claimed never went to the place mentioned in the challans.

The issue came to the fore when Behera visited the pollution renewal centre Monday to comply with the government regulation. He was, however, denied PUCC renewal only to find out that a pending e-challan of Rs 3500, for over-speeding and riding without a helmet, was due on his vehicle since 23rd September this year, issued by Kotinada police station near Aska.

What was more interesting was that, as per his claims, he never took his bike to visit Kotinada.

Moreover, while the challan was issued against Behera’s two-wheeler, a TVS Victor (OD076085), the picture of the bike on the challan is reportedly different.

As per Behera, the challan has a picture of a bike with two exhaust pipes, while his bike has a single factory-fitted exhaust pipe, ultimately revealing that both bikes have the same registration number, with one of them bearing a fake one.