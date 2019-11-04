Baripada: Two years have passed since tender for building of ‘Madhuban Kalyan Mandap’ in Baripada municipality was cancelled over allegation of tender fixing and since then the much-awaited public infrastructure has remained a non-starter.

It may be mentioned here that Baripada municipality is 114 years old and the oldest civic body in the state. It is alleged that a corrupt nexus of contractors, people’s representatives and civic body staff has scuttled development in the town.

One of the irregularities detected was tender-fixing for ‘Madhuban Kalyan Mandap’ in September 2017. Media had reported the irregularity, following which the civic body authorities had cancelled the tenders.

Notably, two tenders had been invited for a single project – the building and other ancillary infrastructures. Rs 1.14 crore was estimated for the building, a safety tank, soak pit, bore well, HVAS works and PH works, while the authorities had estimated the cost of the first floor and electricity infrastructure at Rs 86.15 lakh. In the tenders, it was stated that all works were supposed to be completed in a year.

However, several people had then wondered over two tenders for a single project. Single tender would have been of more than Rs 2 crore and any special class contractor would have been eligible to bag the contract.

Two contractors had then lobbied for the work with the civic body staff. An investigation found that the work was split to share it between the two interested parties.

When tender-fixing was exposed through media reports, various outfits opposed it and threatened to agitate over the issue. The outfits alleged that though two years have passed, the civic body authorities have not yet initiated steps to start the project.

Executive officer in-charge Saroj Kumar Das said that fresh tenders will be invited soon.