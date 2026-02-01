Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to promote women-led urban mobility, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT)—Odisha government’s flagship and most reliable public transport system—has begun inducting women drivers for its Ama Bus services, aiming to enhance inclusivity and empower women in the public transport sector. As part of the first phase of this pioneering initiative, 20 women drivers with valid Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) licences have been selected for advanced professional training in Pune. The trainees departed for Pune by flight Saturday to undergo specialised training designed to enhance their skills in modern city bus operations, including safe driving practices, passenger management, and handling technologically equipped buses, marking a key step in strengthening women’s participation in urban public transport.

Prior to their departure, the women drivers were felicitated by Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and the department’s Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, who extended their best wishes and encouraged them to complete the training successfully and emerge as role models in public transport services. The 14-day advanced training programme, scheduled from February 2 to February 15, will be held at the OEM EKKA Mobility plant in Pune, with sponsorship and technical support from GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit). The comprehensive programme will focus on Electric Vehicle (EV) bus handling, advanced driving techniques, safety protocols, and operational excellence, equipping the trainees with the skills required to efficiently operate modern city buses.

The women drivers are expected to return February 17, ready to contribute to a more inclusive and technologically advanced public transport system. CRUT Managing Director Sanjay Biswal and General Manager Sahadev Samadhia, along with other officials and dignitaries, were present at the felicitation ceremony held in the third-floor conference hall of Kharavela Bhawan. They encouraged the trainees and reaffirmed CRUT’s commitment to skill development, gender inclusion, and the continued strengthening of urban public transport services across the Capital Region