Bhubaneswar: In a significant move ahead of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) RS Gopalan Friday announced that the 2002 voter list will serve as the baseline for mapping the 2025 electoral roll.

During the mapping process, various details such as voters’ names, family members’ names, birthdates, polling station information, part numbers, and EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) details will be cross-checked and synchronised.

Gopalan explained that booth-level officers would be assisting in this process at the grassroots level. Voters can verify their information on multiple platforms, including the ECINET portal, Voter Service Portal, the CEO Odisha website, and the ECINET mobile app.

The CEO urged citizens to check their names on both the 2002 and 2025 voter lists. If any discrepancies arise, they are advised to report the issue and provide relevant details to the booth-level officers. For those whose names do not appear on the 2002 list, Gopalan clarified that individuals could map their information using their parents’ details.

In cases where neither the individual nor their parents’ names are found in the 2002 list, grandparents’ details could be used for mapping purposes. Importantly, no additional identification documents, such as Aadhaar cards, will be required for this mapping process.

Once the SIR of electoral rolls officially begins, name registrations will proceed following the standard procedures.