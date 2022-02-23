Lucknow: In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections she became an internet sensation when she turned up for poll duty, wearing a bright yellow sari.

She came to be known as the ‘woman in yellow sari’.

Reena Dwiwedi, an official in the PWD office in Lucknow, once again, made heads turn Tuesday when she arrived for poll duty, dressed in a sleeveless black top and high waist beige pants.

Asked about the change in her attire, she said: “Thoda change to hone chahiye. I also like to be updated all the time. That is why my get-up has also changed.”

Dwiwedi, had in fact, expressed her eagerness to be a part of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ after her pictures went viral in 2019.

She has over 2 lakh followers on Instagram where she often shares pictures of herself from her day-to-day life.