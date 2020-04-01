London: The 2020 edition of the Wimbledon Championships has been officially cancelled, organisers All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) announced Wednesday. The AELTC said that instead, the Wimbledon will now be held from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

It marks the first time since 1945 — during the Second World War — that the Championships won’t take place in a tennis season and the first time it has been cancelled in the Open era.

“It is with great regret that the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021,” the AELTC said in its statement.

It also said that it has taken into account the impact of the cancellation on “those who rely on The Championships — including the players and the tennis community in Britain and around the world,” and are developing plans to support those groups.

“This also applies to our loyal staff, to whom we take our responsibility very seriously,” said the AELTC.

IANS