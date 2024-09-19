Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati Thursday demanded strict action by the Bihar government over burning down of several houses of Dalits in Nawada district of the state.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also called for full financial support by the government for rehabilitation of the poor victims.

“The incident of burning down of many houses of poor Dalits in Bihar’s Nawada by the goons and ruining their lives is extremely sad and serious. The government should take strict legal action against the culprits and also provide full financial help for the rehabilitation of the victims,” Mayawati posted in Hindi on X.

बिहार के नवादा में दबंगों द्वारा गरीब दलितों के काफी घरों को जलाकर राख करके उनका जीवन उजाड़ देने की घटना अति-दुखद व गंभीर। सरकार दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई करने के साथ ही पीड़ितों को पुनः बसाने की व्यवस्था के लिए पूरी आर्थिक मदद भी करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 19, 2024

On Wednesday evening, 21 houses were set on fire by a group of people in Manjhi Tola under the Mufassil police station area of Nawada district in Bihar, according to local police.

No individual was hurt in the episode even though the police said preliminary investigation suggested that a land dispute could be the cause behind the incident.

Officials said the police had registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter, detaining 10 suspects by Wednesday night while a large contingent of the police was deployed in the area to prevent any flare-up.