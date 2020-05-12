Bhubaneswar: 23 more persons tested positive for coronavirus infection Tuesday, taking to the state’s tally to 437.

Among these 23 new cases, 15 are from Balasore, three each from Ganjam and Jajpur and one each from Puri and Boudh.

Odisha now has 349 active cases of coronavirus. Eighty-five persons infected by the virus have so far been discharged from various hospitals after recovery. The death toll in the state although remained at three.

With the new three cases, Ganjam’s tally has gone up to 157, highest in the state. Ganjam has been reporting a steep rise of cases for several days.

The government claims that it has till now tested a total of 68057 samples.

PNN