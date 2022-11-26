Chhatrapur: Child care and supplementary nutrition programme for children and expectant mothers have been hit in Ganjam with many of the Anganwadi centres (AWCs) in the district lying closed due to ongoing agitation of the workers and assistants. The district has 5,161 Anganwadi centres out of which 2,328 have been shut for the last three days as Anganwadi workers and assistants have staged a stir in Bhubaneswar for the fulfillment of their demands. They have joined the agitation despite the state government and the district administration asking them to stay away. As a result, children have been deprived of attending regular classes and along with them; the benefits of various government schemes have eluded the expectant mothers.

Currently, only 2,833 AWCs are functioning in the district. The Anganwadi workers and assistants have joined the strike called by the state body of a particular Anganwadi workers’ association from November 21. The district administration is planning to take the Anganwadi workers to back to task.

It is learnt that the concerned Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) of the area where the Anganwadi centres are closed are planning to issue show-cause notices to the agitating workers and assistants. The workers and assistants have joined the agitation despite being warned in advance by the Integrated Child Development Project Officer (CDPO). The CDPO in a letter November 19 had dissuaded the workers from joining the stir informing that it will hit the Mamata Diwas programme, pre-school management, supply of food to the children, preparation of nutrition tracking list and other related works in their respective Anganwadis of their areas.

However, they refused to abide by the order and joined the agitation leading to closure of 2,328 centres in the district. In Chhatrapur, 47 out 239 centres are lying closed, the report added.