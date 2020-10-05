New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in the national capital and another left wounded by robbers as the duo caught hold of a man who attempted to run after snatching a mobile.

The victim Aman, and his friends were out Sunday night when during a snatching bid a robber was caught red-handed. Aman had managed to pin him down as he snatched his mobile and tried to flee on G.B. road.

“The injured, Aniruddh, stated that he along with his friends Aman, Hari Om and Raju came to G.B. Road at around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday. One person snatched mobile phone of Aman. Aman caught that person and started beating him.

“In the meantime, another boy associate of snatcher came and stabbed Aman. He also injured Anirudh who came to help his friend. Aman succumbed to his injuries later,” said a Senior police officer.

Both were rushed to the RML hospital where Aman, a resident of New Ashok Nagar in East Delhi, was declared brought dead.

The police have registered a case of murder and attempt to murder in Kamla Market police station. Several teams have been formed to arrest the robbers.

IANS