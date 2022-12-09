New Delhi: India recorded 249 fresh coronavirus infections Friday, while the number of active cases declined further to 4,228, according to Union health ministry data.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country stands at 4,46,74,439. The death toll has climbed to 5,30,653 with six fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.

A decrease of 16 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,39,558, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 219.96 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 2020, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16. It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, crossed 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore May 4 last year, three crore June 23 and four crore January 25 this year.