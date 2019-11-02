Bhubaneswar: The state Vigilance department has registered 250 criminal cases against 418 persons including 34 Class I officers, 24 Class II officers, 235 Class III employees, five Class IV employees, 28 other public servants and 92 private persons till October 31, 2019, a report released by the Vigilance department said.

Out of the 250 cases registered, 52 were instituted for acquisition of disproportionate assets against 58 public servants and 25 private persons. The total value of disproportionate assets in all of the 52 cases has amounted to Rs 62.83 crores.

Similarly, during the same period, a total of 114 trap cases were instituted against 120 public servants and two private persons for demanding and accepting bribe amounting to Rs 17.36 lakhs.

During the same period, 84 misappropriation cases against 213 persons, including 148 public servants and 65 private persons, have been registered.

Out of the 148 persons against whom misappropriation cases have been registered, ten are Class I officers, two are Class II officers, 115 Class III employees and 21 other public servants.

At the same time, 254 enquiries have been initiated against 27 Class I officers, 25 Class II officers, 187 Class III employees, five Class IV employees, 34 other public servants and 13 private persons for their alleged involvement in various acts of corruption and malpractice.

Out of these 254 enquiries, 226 have been disposed off. 64 of these 226 cases have been referred to the concerned departments for departmental action and 127 cases were converted into criminal cases.

The report also states that chargesheets were placed in 112 cases against 192 persons including 11 Class I officers, nine Class II officers, 124 Class III employees, three Class III employees, seven other public servants and 38 private persons. The percentage of filing chargesheet stands at 95 %.

Similarly, during the same period, 21 Class I officers, 19 Class II officers, 103 Class III employees, five Class IV employees, three other public servants and eight private persons were arrested.

According to the report, five Class I officers, four Class II officers, 53 Class III employees, two Class IV employees, four other public servants and three private persons were convicted.

Besides, 59 public servants including four Class I officers, 12 Class II officers, 42 Class III employees and a public servant were dismissed from government service for their conviction in vigilance cases.

During the same period, 14 retired public servants’ pension has been stopped. Among these 14 officers are eight Class I officers, one Class II officer and five Class III employees.

According to the report, during this period the forest wing of the vigilance conducted 107 joint raids with the help of local forest officials and seized timber, machineries and vehicles worth about Rs 4.04 crore. Forest offence cases were registered against 34 persons.

Notably, Vigilance Awareness Week is being celebrated from October 28 to November 2.