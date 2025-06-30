Hyderabad: A massive explosion at an industrial unit in Telangana’s Sangareddy district claimed the lives of 13 workers and left 35 others injured Monday.

The blast occurred in a chemical factory at Pashamylaram industrial area, about 50 km from Hyderabad.

The explosion in Sigachi Chemicals led to the collapse of a three-story building in the manufacturing unit and triggered a huge fire.

The death toll may rise as some more workers are feared trapped under the debris. The injured were admitted to various hospitals, and the condition of 12 of them was critical.

The explosion occurred around 9.30 a.m. in the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) drying unit. The rescue operation was continuing Monday night.

According to eye-witnesses, such was the impact of the explosion that workers were tossed in the air and fell several meters away.

Eleven fire engines brought the fire under control. Police, fire services and other personnel launched rescue and relief operations.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Revenue and police were participating in rescue and relief works.

Eight workers died on the spot while five others succumbed at hospitals. Company’s vice-president M. E. Elanghovan is reported to be among the dead.

As many as 108 workers were at the factory during the time of the explosion. Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, who visited the spot, said most of the workers managed to come out.

Migrant workers from Bihar, Punjab, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and other states were employed in the industrial unit.

The explosion and fire sent panic among the employees in the chemical unit and the adjoining factories.

Raja Narasimha told media persons that the cause of the explosion was not yet known. The company, which is 40-45 years old, manufactures Microcrystalline Cellulose, he said.

Labour Minister G. Vivek said 12 of the injured were on ventilator support as their respiratory system was badly affected. He said the factory manager was among those killed, and the records pertaining to workers were also destroyed in the fire.

The Labour Minister said prima facie it was not a reactor blast. Some problem in the air dryer system is believed to have resulted in the explosion and fire.

The disaster, one of the worst in the state’s history, sent panic in the industrial cluster and triggered protests by families of the victims, who alleged that a lack of safety measures led to the tragedy.

Anxious relatives of the missing workers staged a protest and tried to barge into the premises, demanding information about their loved ones. The protest led to a scuffle with the police and triggered tension.

Director General (Fire Services) Nagi Reddy and HYDRAA Commissioner A. V. Ranganath also rushed to the spot. Sangareddy district Collector P. Pravinya and Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj were supervising rescue and relief operations.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the accident. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” she said in her message.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy. He conveyed condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

The Prime Minister announced that an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the accident, conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and promised all support to the victims.

The Chief Minister instructed the Health Minister, Chief Secretary, and the DGP to deploy all efforts for the rescue and relief operations.

He also appointed a high-powered committee to probe the disaster and its underlying causes.

The committer comprises the Chief Secretary, Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management), Principal Secretary (Labour), Principal Secretary (Health) and Additional DGP (Fire Services).

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the panel would also make recommendations to prevent the recurrence of such accidents.

The Chief Minister will visit the hospital and meet families of the victims Tuesday.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma expressed profound grief over the accident. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, termed the fire accident extremely tragic. “My heartfelt condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this incident. I hope for the speedy recovery of all those injured,” he said.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said he was extremely anguished by the loss of precious lives.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured. We wish them a speedy recovery,” he said.