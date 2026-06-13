New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday chaired a meeting of Home Ministry officials to ensure proper facilitation of the high-level committee on demographic change, officials said.

The committee, headed by Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar, will study demographic changes, especially in border areas.

It will also visit metropolitan areas and industrial towns to assess the changes, they said.

The first meeting of the committee has already been convened and the agenda has been formulated, an MHA spokesperson said.

MHA will provide logistical and other necessary support for proper functioning of the committee, he said.