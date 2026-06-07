New Delhi: In a move to improve border and internal security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a Land Port Management System (LPMS) June 9, an official said Sunday.

“The LPMS is a state-of-the-art digital platform designed to integrate operations across land ports into a unified system. It enables secure, real-time exchange of logistics and regulatory information, bringing land ports at par with digital systems operational at airports and seaports,” the official said in a statement.

This initiative underscores the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government’s commitment to smart border management, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and security in cross-border trade and passenger movement through technology-driven solutions, an official statement said.

On this occasion, the Union Home Minister will also inaugurate the newly developed stakeholder accommodation facilities at the Dawki (Meghalaya) and Srimantapur (Tripura) Land Ports, further reinforcing infrastructure support for border security personnel and other valuable stakeholders.

The launch of LPMS will be a landmark step in India’s journey towards a modern, technology-enabled smart border management system, reflecting the nation’s strategic focus on strengthening trade facilitation, connectivity, and national security and ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047′.

“As a neutral and open platform, LPMS will facilitate seamless coordination among various stakeholders, including government agencies and private operators, thereby reducing delays and enhancing operational efficiency,” it added.

“The system introduces end-to-end digital workflows for cargo and passenger processing, including slot booking, payments, tracking, and single-window clearances,” it said.

Fully integrated with key national platforms such as Indian Customs Electronic Data Interchange Gateway (ICEGATE), Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP), and the motor vehicle ecosystem, LPMS will enable interoperable, efficient, and transparent border management.

“The Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), a statutory body under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Department of Border Management, is responsible for developing and managing land ports to facilitate trade, connectivity, and regional cooperation,” the statement said.

At present, the LPAI operates 15 land ports across India’s international borders: Attari (Punjab) and Dera Baba Nanak (Punjab) along the India–Pakistan border; Rupaidiha (Uttar Pradesh), Raxaul (Bihar) and Jogbani (Bihar) along the India–Nepal border; Darranga (Assam) along the India–Bhutan border; Petrapole (West Bengal), Dawki (Meghalaya), Sutarkandi, Golakganj and Mankachar (Assam), Agartala, Srimantapur and Sabroom (Tripura) along the India–Bangladesh border; and Moreh (Manipur) along the India–Myanmar border.