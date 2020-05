Bhubaneswar: Twenty six new positive coronavirus cases were reported Friday morning in Odisha. This took the tally to 245 in the state and the number of active cases to 181.

So far 62 persons have recovered while two have fallen victim to the dreaded disease.

Jajpur district tops the list with 55 positive cases of COVID-19 followed by Ganjam at 47. Balasore district have so far reported 27 positive coronavirus cases.

