Keonjhar: As many as 27 leopards and three cubs have been spotted in the Atei and Karlapat reserve forests under the Keonjhar forest division, Divisional Forest Officer HD Dhanaraj said.

While 18 leopards were found in the Karlapat reserve forest in Telkoi, nine leopards and three cubs were recorded in the Atei reserve forest during the recent tiger census.

As per reports, a Royal Bengal Tiger (RBT) had been spotted in the Atei reserve forest two years ago, the first such sighting in the Keonjhar forest division. The Forest Department had installed 54 trap cameras across a 1.4-kilometer grid in Atei reserve forest to monitor its movement. The trap cameras were used to track the movement of the big cat in the reserve forest. However, no RBT movement has been captured on camera for more than a year.

Officials earlier suspected the tiger might have returned either to the Similipal Tiger Reserve or the Satkosia Tiger Reserve, as tigers are known to move between the two habitats. The latest census appears to confirm its absence.

The leopard sightings were monitored through trap cameras and pugmark impression pads set up at key locations. Sand beds measuring 6 meters in length and 3 meters in width were prepared to collect pugmarks. Samples of scat, urine and hair were also collected for analysis, officials said.

The forests are also home to several species, including the rare four-horned antelope, sambar, wild boar, porcupines and deer. Similarly, the Forest Department has learnt about the presence of leopards in Janghira, Revena and Chamakpur forests under Harichandanpur block.

The tiger census was conducted from November 1 to January 31, involving about 25 forest personnel, including foresters, forest guards and assistant conservators of forests, the DFO said.