RAJESH MOHANTY, OP

Rourkela: The 27th edition of the Vedvyas Sangeet Nrutyotsav-2024, a five-day national-level cultural extravaganza showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the country, had a vibrant beginning November 2 evening at the open-air stage of Bhanja Bhavan Exhibition Ground here. The mega cultural event being organised by Bhanja Kala Kendra at the Bhanja Bhawan has evoked enthusiastic response from the audience for the past two days. The opening evening captivated the audience with some scintillating performances of Odissi classical dance, folk dance of Maharashtra and the rich tribal dance from Mayurbhanj. Brijesh Kumar Rai, DIG of Police (Western Range), the chief guest on second evening, inaugurated the programme.

Former Raghunathpalli MLA Subrat Tarai was the guest of the evening. The evening began with a guitar concert by the artists of Bhanja Kala Kendra. Then came a riveting Bharatnatyam dance performance by acclaimed exponent Guru Rashika Gumaste and her troupe from Pune, which was followed by a scintillating Natua dance performance by ‘Horizon Natua Dance Team’ from Purulia, West Bengal. The Bodo Folk Dance from Assam was also appreciated by the audience and the icing on cake was the performance of the troupe from Bargarh which performed Sambalpuri folk dance. Subha Shankar Raychoudhury, CGM, RMHP & President, Bhanja Kala Kendra welcomed the gathering and Radhakrushna Mohapatra, general secretary, Bhanja Kala Kendra coordinated the inaugural ceremony. Sasanka Sekhar Pattnaik, Deputy Manager (PR), RSP and Koena Dastidar anchored the programme.