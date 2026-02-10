Bhubaneswar: A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s live-in partner in Niladri Vihar under Chandrasekharpur police limits in Bhubaneswar late Sunday night, police said Monday.

The deceased was identified as Satyabrata Pradhan of Hasinapur in Brahmagiri. Based on a complaint lodged by his brother Rajesh, Chandrasekharpur police registered a murder case (124/26) and launched an investigation.

Police have detained the woman for questioning, while the prime accused, Dinabandhu Nayak, is absconding. Senior officers and a forensic team visited the spot and seized blood samples and a knife believed to have been used in the crime.

According to police, Dinabandhu and the woman, both from Erasama in Jagatsinghpur district, had been in a relationship since their school days. After moving to Bhubaneswar for work, they had been living together in Niladri Vihar Sector-II for about eight months.

The woman later came in contact with Satyabrata through Instagram and the two developed a relationship. On Sunday night, Satyabrata was visiting her to celebrate Chocolate Day when Dinabandhu arrived unexpectedly. Enraged on seeing them together, he allegedly stabbed Satyabrata with a kitchen knife.

The injured man was rushed to Capital Hospital by the woman and Dinabandhu, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The woman later informed the car owner about the incident.

While returning after retrieving the vehicle, the driver—allegedly under the influence of alcohol—lost control, and the car veered off a bridge near Sishu Bhawan Square. Capital police reached the accident site, recovered the damaged vehicle, and detained the car owner and driver for questioning.