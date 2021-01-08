Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Friday successfully conducted a second dry run for COVID-19 vaccination in all the districts and municipal corporation areas across the state.

According to official sources, the drive was conducted at 110 health care centres including Community Health Centres (CHC), Primary Health Centres (PHCs), medical colleges and hospitals and 11 private hospitals across Odisha.

The senior health officials had given training to Auxiliary Nurse-Midwives (ANMs) ahead of the second vaccination dry run. 25 healthcare workers were administered with dummy vaccine at each site.

Health and Family Welfare Department Director and Vaccine in-charge Bijay Panigrahi said, “Once the vaccine is administered, there will be an observation period of 30 minutes. Those administered with the vaccine shot will be asked to wait in a separate room for observation of adverse event following immunization (AEFI). An AEFI kit containing life saving medicines has been kept in every observation room.”

Sources also added that in the capital city the dry run was conducted in Unit –IV government hospital.

Notably, the State government has been organizing dry runs in the state to see the preparedness and efficiency of the vaccinators. The vaccine is likely to arrive in Odisha by January 13.

The first phase vaccination dry run was carried out at 31 places across the state January 2.

