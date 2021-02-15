Chennai: Ravichandran Ashwin scored a hundred off 102 balls on Day 3 of the second Test against England here, Monday.

This is Ashwin’s fifth century in Test cricket. The Indian spinner also became the fourth player after Mishtaq Mohammad, Gary Sobers, Jacques Kallis and Shakib Al Hasan to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in a Test match for a second time.

India, after scoring 329 in the first innings, have registered 276 for nine in reply to England’s 134. Mohammad Siraj remains on the pitch with Ashwin as India stretch their lead by 471 runs.

PNN