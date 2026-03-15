Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli police arrested three youths for allegedly breaking into a roadside tea stall near Vivekananda Hospital and stealing goods worth around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, officials said Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Bhagyaban Behera (19), Arjan Kumar Behera (18) and Deepak Nayak (19).

According to police, the complainant had closed the shop and returned home on the night of February 22 as usual. When he came back the next morning to open the stall, he found the lock broken and several business items missing.

The shopkeeper subsequently lodged a complaint with Nayapalli police, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched. During the probe, police examined CCTV footage from a nearby showroom that reportedly showed three individuals entering the tea stall late at night and leaving after some time, carrying bags.

Based on the footage and local enquiries, police identified the suspects as residents of Ganapatinagar Basti under the Nayapalli police limits.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in the ID Market area and apprehended the three accused. A mobile phone and other stolen articles were recovered from their possession. During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to their involvement in the theft.

They have been forwarded to court, while further investigation into the case is underway, police said.