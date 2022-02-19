Nabarangpur: In a tragic incident, at least three policemen were killed and over 20 others sustained injuries as the bus carrying them for panchayat poll duty overturned near Sorisapadar under Papadahandi police limits in Nabarangpur district, Friday.

The injured policemen were rescued and admitted to Papadahandi community health centre and the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the bus was carrying 45 police personnel from Nabarangpur reserve police office to Kosagumuda for election duty ahead of the third phase of the polls.

The bus was negotiating a sharp turn at Sorisapadar when it overturned. Some policemen got trapped under the bus. Three of them died on the spot.

PNN