Srinagar: Three soldiers have been killed and five injured Thursday in Pakistani firing at separate incidents along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir. This information was given by Indian Army officials here.

In the first incident two soldiers were killed and four were injured in the Naugam sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Naugam Sector, Kupwara today (Thursday) morning by firing mortars and other weapons. Two soldiers were fatally injured. Four other were injured. They have been evacuated. Befitting response is being given,” the Army said.

Earlier, one soldier was killed in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Krishna Ghati sector along the LoC in Poonch late Wednesday night. He has been identified as Lance Naik Karnail Singh.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC in the Kupwara district of Kashmir valley. Violations have also been reported from the south of Pir Panchal in Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu. Pakistan is targeting civilian areas and defence positions with long range mortars and small arms.

The Army says it is giving a befitting response to all acts of aggression by Pakistan along the LoC. However, there is no clarity as to whether Pakistan has suffered any casualties.

Over the last five days, Pakistan has been targeting villages in Poonch in which some livestock were injured Tuesday. An Army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured as Pakistani troops used heavy fire and mortar shells along the LoC in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, officials said.