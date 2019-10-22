Srinagar: Three terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in an encounter Tuesday in the militancy-infested Tral area of south Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbagh Singh said here late in the evening. He also stated that two of the three militants killed could be foreign terrorists.

“Further details will be available once the operation ends,” Dilbagh Singh stated. The security personnel are combing the area as they believe a couple of more terrorists could be holed up in the area.

The police chief said that this module of Jaish was involved in the killing of two brothers from the nomadic Gujjar (nomad) community in August this year.

PTI

Details to follow