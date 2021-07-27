Jajpur: The Dharmashala police arrested three journalists of a web channel on charges of extorting money from a truck driver near Jaraka in Jajpur district late Monday night.

The arrested trio has been identified as Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Tushar Khuntia and Satya Ranjan Padhi.

According to a source, the truck with the permission from Khandagiri police was en route to Jharkhand from Bhubaneswar. It carried 18 cattle.

The trio intercepted the truck on NH-16 and demanded money from the driver, accusing him of transporting cattle illegally. It was when the driver refused to give them any money, they created a ruckus.

On being informed, Dharmasala police reached the spot and tried to pacify them. Not in a position to hear anyone, they freed the cattle from the truck. On the basis of the complaint lodged by Jeevan Das of People for Animals organisation, they were arrested.

The incident has been a matter of discussion in the locality.

PNN