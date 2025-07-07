Berhampur: Two persons have died and over 140 were taken ill following a diarrhoea outbreak in Odisha’s Ganjam district, officials said Monday.

The first cases were reported from Ustapalli village in Digapahandi block Saturday, they said.

Two persons died over the past three days, while 10 patients were shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as their conditions worsened, they added.

The exact cause of the outbreak is yet to be ascertained, said a medical officer of the block.

“We had sent the water samples from the village for testing Sunday. The report will come by Tuesday,” she said.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Sukant Kumar Nayak said a team of doctors and paramedics was sent to the village after the first cases were reported.

He claimed that the situation is now under control.

An awareness drive has also been launched in the village so that people maintain proper hygiene, he said.

Digapahandi MLA Sidhant Mohapatra visited the affected village Sunday.

Hundreds of people were taken ill after a diarrhoea outbreak in Jajpur district last month.

