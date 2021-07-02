Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants and an Army jawan were killed Friday during an encounter between the ultras and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second time in this week when more than one militant has been neutralised police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hanjin village in Rajpora area of Pulwama district. This development took place after there was specific information about the presence of militants in the locality, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

One soldier was injured in the initial exchange of firing with militants, the official said. The injured security personnel was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

The official said reinforcements were rushed to the area and in the exchange of firing, three militants were killed. The identities of the slain ultras were being ascertained, he informed. However, he stated that the deceased militants belonged to LeT outfit.

The official also stated that some more militants are hiding in the locality. He added that efforts are on to flush them out.

Earlier in the week, the militants, also belonging to the LeT were killed during an encounter with the security forces. One of them was a top-ranked commander of the Let who was wanted in a number of cases including arson and murder.