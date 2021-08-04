Rourkela: Three students of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela were offered annual pay packages of Rs 45 lakh, the highest so far, in the online placement drive for the academic year 2020-21, the institute said.

With 84 companies offering 253 students more than Rs 10 lakh per annum, the average CTC offered was about Rs 9.36 lakh per annum, an increase of over 4 per cent from the previous year, an official release issued by the institute said.

The IT and software sector has emerged as the top recruiter (41% of total recruitment) till date. The Core Engineering like Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing, Analytics and Consulting, Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Education sectors sharing the rest of the part, it said.

Another 211 students bagged prestigious internship offers from global majors like Microsoft, Barclays, Citi Bank and Qualcomm with the highest stipend rising to Rs 1 lakh per month.

So far, the Institute received more than 841 full-time offers. The 256 companies that participated in the placement drive are from the diverse sectors like software, manufacturing, electronics, finance, education, petroleum, construction and top rung public sector units.

NIT Rourkela is one of the premier national level institutions for technical education in the country and is funded by the Government of India. NIT Rourkela has earned 16th position in NIRF Ranking 2020 (Engineering Category) and overall 32nd position. In Atal rankings 2020, NITR has been placed in Band A (Rank Between 11th – 25th) among the Institute of National Importance, Central Universities.

PTI