Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Police arrested Monday three municipal officials over the collapse of a roof at a crematorium here. The collapse of the roof claimed 24 lives. The arrests came as victims’ kin blocked the Delhi-Meerut Highway. They were demanding higher compensation and a government job for each grieving family.

SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said that Muradnagar Nagar Palika Executive Officer Niharika Singh, Junior Engineer Chandra Pal and Supervisor Ashish were arrested Monday morning. Police teams are also conducting raids at possible hideouts of contractor Ajay Tyagi to arrest him, Raja informed.

Meanwhile, the victims’ families and acquaintances blocked the highway by placing two bodies on the road near the Muradnagar Police Station. It led to a massive traffic jam with hundreds of vehicles getting piled up during the morning rush hour.

Police personnel are present at the protest site in adequate number. They are trying to pursue the agitators to lift the blockade and let the traffic resume, officials said.

However, protesters are insisting the district magistrate be called for a talk with them. They want to register their demands among which is Rs 20 lakh compensation for each grieving family and a government job for one of their members.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had Sunday announced Rs 2 lakh as financial relief for the families of each person killed.

Twenty-four people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and 17 others injured when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Muradnagar here collapsed Sunday.

Officials said construction work, estimated to cost around Rs 55 crore, on the shelter corridor was started two months ago. It was opened for public nearly 15 days ago.