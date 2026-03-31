New Delhi: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the government has appointed Vir Vikram Yadav as the new Director General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), replacing Faiz Ahmed Kidwai.

Yadav, who is currently serving as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, will now head India’s aviation regulator at a time when the sector is expanding rapidly.

With rising air traffic, growing airline fleets and increased focus on safety, his role is expected to be crucial in ensuring stronger regulatory oversight.

Meanwhile, Kidwai has been moved to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) as Additional Secretary.

He had taken charge as DGCA chief in January 2025 and served in the role for a little over a year.

The reshuffle comes at a critical juncture for the aviation sector. The DGCA is closely monitoring airline safety, fleet expansion, airport infrastructure and compliance with regulations as both domestic and international air travel continue to grow.

The regulator plays a key role in maintaining air safety standards, issuing licenses and ensuring operational efficiency across the aviation ecosystem.

Along with this change, the government has announced several other senior-level appointments.

Puneet Kansal has been named Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, while Mona K. Khandar has been appointed Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Gyanendra D. Tripathi will take charge as Additional Secretary in the Department of Agricultural Research and Education and will also serve as Secretary of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Vishal Gagan has been appointed Secretary of the Central Information Commission in the rank of Additional Secretary, and N. Gulzar will serve as Member Secretary of the National Capital Region Planning Board under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Diwakar Nath Misra has been appointed Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power, while Debasish Prusty will take on the role of Additional Secretary in the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance.

Sridhar Chiruvolu has also been elevated to the position of Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.