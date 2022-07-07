Mohana: Three workers working at a noodles manufacturing unit here in this town of Gajapati district reportedly died of asphyxia Thursday. The identities of the three are yet to be ascertained. However, police said that two of the deceased were Kampaguda village in this district. The third deceased was from Berhampur locality in Ganjam district.

Sources said that Thursday morning, the locals found that the noodles factory located at Dhepaguda village in this block closed from inside. They found that to be unnatural as the doors of the factory usually were opened early in the morning every day. The locals then informed police and fire services personnel.

Fire services personnel then arrived at the factory and broke open the doors of the factory in the presence of the police. They found the three workers unconscious and lying on the floor with the room full of gas which had leaked from a cylinder.

“The door was closed from inside. It was broken open in presence of police following which we found one body near the door and two others inside the room. They might have died of asphyxia due to gas leak,” informed a firefighter.

The victims were rushed to the Mohana Community Health Centre where the doctors declared them dead on arrival. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem. Police have also started a probe to find out the reason behind the gas leak. Prima facie the police are calling the case ‘unnatural death by accident’.