New Delhi: As many as thirty CBI officers, including those who supervised cases related to Child Sexual Abuse Material, and the death of Mahant Narendra Giri were awarded police medals on the eve of Republic Day Wednesday.

Six officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) while 24 were awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS), a government statement said.

Joint Director Viplav Kumar Choudhary, a 1997-batch IPS officer is overseeing recent cases related to the online peddling of Child Sexual Abuse Material and the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri in Prayagraj, among other special crime cases, was awarded the coveted PPMDS, it said.

Another joint director in the central probe agency Sharad Agarwal supervised cases including the murder of a Class 2 student of a private school in Gurugram, alleged murder of a Jharkhand judge Uttam Anand and cases related to alleged corruption by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was also awarded the PPMDS, the statement said.

Deputy Inspector General Gagandeep Gambhir, a 2004-batch IPS officer supervised corruption cases related to the National Highways Authority of India, AgustaWestland chopper deal corruption case, Vijay Mallya case, alleged corruption case against former Allahabad High Court judge Justice S N Shukla among others was awarded the PMMS, it said.

Additional Superintendents of Police Satya Narayan Jat and Thanglian Mang M, and Head Constables Adu Ram and Goutam Chandra Das were also given the PPMDS.

Superintendent of Police Pravin Mandloi; Additional Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore Singh; Deputy Superintendents of Police Jagrup Singh, Darvin KJ, Bikash Chandra Chourasia, Javed Akhtar Ali, Kumar Abhishek, Manoj Kumar, Girish Soni, Jagadev Singh Yadav and Mukesh Kumar received the PMMS.

Other officers who received the PMMS include Inspectors Tejvir Singh, Munna Kumar Singh, and Ganesh Shanker; Head Constables Jahar Lal Nayek, Echikkamandanath Varghese Paulose, Jagdish Choudhary, Bijoy Barua, Debdutta Mukherjee; Constable Satish Kumar; Officer Superintendent Anup Mathews; Stenographer Khokan Bhattacharjee and Senior Public Prosecutor Raj Mohan Chand.

PTI