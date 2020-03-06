Auckland: A 30-year-man in New Zealand confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus, had attended a rock concert here recently.

The concert which featured US rock band Tool took place at the Spark Arena.

According to health authorities, his partner was confirmed this week to be infected with the virus, newshub.co.nz reported.

“He was in the general admission standing area in the front left-hand quadrant. We encourage people who were in the general admission standing area to be aware of symptoms of COVID-19,” Ashley Bloomfield, Ministry of Health Director-General of Health, said at a news conference.

The man and his partner had recently arrived back in the country from northern Italy and they have been isolated at home since Wednesday.

So far, four cases of coronavirus have been identified in New Zealand.

The coronavirus death toll in mainland China Friday increased to 3,042 with an overall 80,552 infections and the number of global cases surpassed 95,000 with more than 3,000 fatalities.

IANS